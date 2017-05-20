Florida Keys News
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Witness to murdered couple found dead
BY Theresa Java Key West Citizen

TAVERNIER — A witness in the pending Tavernier double murder trial was found dead in his bedroom less than two months before the July court proceeding.

Travis Kvadus, 35, lived at home with his parents and was found dead by his mother around 3 p.m. Saturday, May 13.

Detectives are investigating Kvadus’ death as standard protocol.

“...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
Critics review hospital charges
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Official pushes program to assist homebuyers
Saturday, May 20, 2017
567-foot Navy missile cruiser to arrive in Key West
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Coast Guard ends search for missing woman
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Boy Scout builds proper flag disposal pit
Saturday, May 20, 2017
High School student charged with sexual battery
Saturday, May 20, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Board approves housing ordinance
Friday, May 19, 2017 -
County split on rental investigations
Thursday, May 18, 2017 -
City OKs 'softened' sanctuary status
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -
Sheriff: Contractors' deaths accidental
Wednesday, May 17, 2017 -
Aviators safe after in-flight emergency
Tuesday, May 16, 2017 -
City to hear museum's rezoning request
Monday, May 15, 2017 -