In the 1960’s and until 1973 comedian Walt Stuckey had the number one comedy/variety show on television. His introduction, “Get ready folks, ‘cause we’re off and running”, became part of the American lexicon (reminding me of Jackie Gleason’s “and awaaay we goooo”). Suddenly at the top of his popularity, Stuckey either walked away from his show with no explanations or it got canceled. For the last 27 years Stuckey has lived in a self-imposed exile and never discussed the topic, but in the days preceding Y2K he has finally decided to release his autobiography.

Jack Dillon enters the picture. Jack is a down-on-his-luck, struggling, second tier writer with personal problems who is looking for a break. Jack’s wife, Sarah, has had it with his promises that literary success is right around the corner for him. Tired, overworked and ill-tempered, she has been supporting them with a full-time job and is pressuring Jack to get a real job which pays real money. Jack’s agent swings a deal for him to write Walt Stuckey’s story. The book is an almost slam-dunk to be a best seller since Walt has never explained his abrupt departure to his adoring public or anyone else. Jack feels his ship has finally come in. Walt and Jack are fellow Jerseyites, and the assignment evolves from a job into a friendship until Walt becomes debilitated by a stroke.

Now the son-from-hell, the ill-tempered Garrett Stuckey, becomes part of the equation and is unexpectedly put in charge of the project. He holds Walt virtually as a prisoner, and it quickly becomes clear that he would prefer that Walt not recover. He also feels no loyalty to Jack. He wants Walt’s financial empire, which he would control as executor of Walt’s estate. He also hopes to become a beloved comedian like his father and is willing to do by any means whatever is necessary to accomplish his personal goal. Jack, with the help of Walt’s longtime girlfriend Mary, feels compelled to now become Walt’s friend and protector while he tries to keep his once-in-a-lifetime opportunity from getting away from him.

I liked the story line and the characters. The book is a caper-style novel which includes kidnapping, murder, attempted murder, romance, humor, and a look at the management end of the TV networks. It had plenty of twists and turns. The characters were well developed. Garrett made a good baddie – he was a slimy, calculating, conniving loser, adult brat and egomaniac. He may have been too obvious to have hidden motives. A little more subtlety might have made him a more credible villain. Mary was kind of a strange character. I wasn’t always convinced about her motivation. This was good in a way since it kept me on my toes.

I did detect what I thought were a few problems. At one point the author used birth when he should have used berth. He also needed to research more carefully the statutes on kidnapping, and I find it hard to believe that the local police chief had problems with these same statutes as well. The police chief defined kidnapping as how far a victim is taken. My understanding of the law is that anyone who steals, takes, holds, detains, or arrests anyone either forcibly or using fear and takes this person to another location is guilty of kidnapping even if this action is within the confines of the same county. Another problem I perceived the author to have was not having an understanding of the difference between the authority one gets from a power of attorney and the power one receives as the executor of an estate. A will is not a legal document granting a person authority until the testator dies. Despite these errors I would recommend this book as a well paced fun read.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.