1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.26.5, thermometer 79.5, wind west by north 2, clouds 6. Found a turtle nest at the point where Simonton’s Road joins the beach and got 110 good eggs and broke more than a dozen. Got a copy of the Army Meteorological Report...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.