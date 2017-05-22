All he wanted was to drive the golf cart home

ISLAMORADA — A 23-year-old man accused of making off with a $2,500 golf cart from Robbie’s Marina on Thursday was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

John Robert Liautaud was charged with felony grand theft.

Deputies were called to the 77000 block of the Overseas Highway for a domestic argument where Liautaud&n...