Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
School Board to finish start-time discussions
After months of online surveys, public input hearings and board room discussions about school day start times and a possible later start for Key West High School students, the superintendent is recommending just one significant change for the coming school year, but it’s not at Key West High.
The latest proposal for a student drug testing policy also backs away from suggested...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.