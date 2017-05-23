Florida Keys News
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Key Largo arrest related to Tampa murders
Framed photo of Timothy McVeigh found in bedroom
BY Theresa Java Key West Citizen

KEY LARGO — The FBI arrested admitted neo-Nazi Brandon Russell at the Burger King in Key Largo on Sunday on federal charges of possessing a bomb and explosive materials. 

Details of whether the bomb or materials were found in his vehicle have not yet been released. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office bomb squad was called to the fast food restaurant to search Russel...

