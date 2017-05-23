Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Board tosses complaint against police
The volunteer board that reviews allegations against Key West police officers voted Monday night to toss one man’s complaint against Officer Alexander Rodriguez stemming from what one board member described as a December road rage incident.
The Key West Citizen Review Board found all three complaints against the officer — that he was rude, was deficient in service and w...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.