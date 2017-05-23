Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Tuesday, May 23, 2017
Board tosses complaint against police
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The volunteer board that reviews allegations against Key West police officers voted Monday night to toss one man’s complaint against Officer Alexander Rodriguez stemming from what one board member described as a December road rage incident.

The Key West Citizen Review Board found all three complaints against the officer — that he was rude, was deficient in service and w...

