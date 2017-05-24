RAYMOND A. LeCLAIR
Raymond Arthur LeClair, 83, of Key West, Florida passed away on Sunday, May 21, at his residence in Key West.
He was born on Sept. 30, 1933 in Pembroke, New Hampshire to the late Charles and Ansonia (Fredyma) LeClair.
He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and was stationed in Key West, where he finished his Navy career....
