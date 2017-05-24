Florida Keys News
Wednesday, May 24, 2017
Add to FacebookAdd to Twitter
Conchs, Dolphins looking to see results of practices
BY J.W. COOKE Citizen Staff
jwcooke@keysnews.com

After 19 days of spring practices, the Marathon and Key West High football teams will have an opportunity to see how much progress was made as the Monroe County rivals meet up at 6 p.m. today on the Dolphins’ turf.

“It won’t be anything like the last two springs,” said Marathon coach Paul Davis, whose team has lost the last two spring games to Key West....

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Sports
Gregurich, Presley heavy hitters for Jaibas
Wednesday, May 24, 2017 -
0 comments
Monroe County athletes claim 21 medals in two-day event
Tuesday, May 23, 2017 -
0 comments
Strong winds push runners along Overseas Highway
Monday, May 22, 2017 -
0 comments
Iberia, Lions, Arnold's claim league titles
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
The 2017 All-Monroe County boys' lacrosse team
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments
Setting the Standard: Lutz left a lasting legacy with Conchs
Sunday, May 21, 2017 -
0 comments