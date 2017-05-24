1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 3:40 a.m. and walked as yesterday, returned home and bathed. At 8:30 a.m., barometer 29.46, thermometer 80, wind south southeast 3, clouds 4. A heavy squall attended with rain passed over last night. Read the Law magazine and papers. Matilda had ice cream for dinner and it not being ready til...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews . Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.