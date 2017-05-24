Councilwoman wants colleague to resign

ISLAMORADA — A freshman council member had some strong words and jarring accusations toward a fellow board member during a recent meeting, including that he should vacate his seat on the Village Council because he is using it to look out for his own financial interests.

The target of Councilwoman Cheryl Meads’ criticism, Vice Mayor Chris Sante, denies the claim.

At the village’s Local Planning Agency meeting last week, Meads questioned why Sante sent an email on a private account to fellow board members on their private accounts with talking points for possibly changing village code as it relates to affordable housing.

In the email, sent in January and headed with a warning to not respond, Sante listed some of the current benefits of building affordable housing locally while suggesting that the council needs to discuss changes to encourage more of this type of construction.

Sante, who describes himself as a builder, owns dozens of rental units in the Upper Keys.

Meads claims that Sante drives the village’s talks on affordable housing when he stands to directly benefit from it.

“If Chris wants to do this [focus on building affordable units], then he needs to step down,” Meads said.

Meads, after the meeting, questioned why Sante didn’t include the village manager, planning director and attorney on that email.

Sante, who wasn’t at the LPA meeting, told the Free Press he regularly sends correspondence from his private account and that the exclusion of village staff was an oversight.

Meads also claims that during a recent discussion she had with Sante regarding the sale of a piece of private property, he told her that he and the rest of the council regularly discuss village matters in private and know how each other will vote beforehand on most items.

Florida’s Sunshine Law prohibits elected officials on the same board from discussing in private any matters that could come before them for a vote.

Sante vehemently denies that claim.

“All of that is false. I don’t know where she is getting that,” Sante said. “It really just pisses me off.”

Meads also questioned why West Marine, a national retail chain getting ready to build a shop on Upper Matecumbe Key, would hire Sante to build its required four affordable units instead of depositing a lower amount into the village’s affordable housing account.

Sante said West Marine told him that he, at $200,000 for four one-bedroom units, was the cheaper option. He added that he has no affiliation with the company.

“Plus, we do nothing with our [village] affordable housing funds. They just sit there,” Sante said.

At least one council member seems to be siding with Sante.

“He’s putting his money where his mouth is,” Councilman Mike Forster said in reference to Sante pushing for more affordable housing incentives and building units. “The bottom line is that he builds a lot of them and she doesn’t.”

Forster said unused village permits for affordable units have continued to be banked year after year.

That may have been true in the past, Meads said, but no longer.

“We don’t need incentives,” she said. “These permits are hot as a rocket right now.”

The board, including Meads, previously agreed to send an item to the LPA for vetting that would have the village pay a $10,000 bonus per dwelling unit to anyone who builds affordable housing in perpetuity. Meads said such a change could put money in Sante’s pocket, since his email mentions his involvement in another affordable housing project.

“She just irritates all of us [on the council] with this [affordable housing issue],” Sante said.

While Meads is calling for Sante to resign, he had a few choice words for her.

“Why is she even on council?” Sante asked while noting that Meads recently bought a home outside Orlando where her family plans to relocate. “She’s only here a couple of more years anyhow.”

