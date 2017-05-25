Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Trial date set in assault rifle case
A federal judge set an August trial date in Key West for a 45-year-old man arrested last year for allegedly possessing two AR-style rifles.
U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez set an Aug. 7 trial date for Nelson Atwood Sawyer at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street. The last pretrial hearing will likely be held in Miami.
Sawyer was stopped in S...
