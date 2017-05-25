Raschein extols session successes

Florida lawmakers are still reeling from a legislative session unlike any in recent memory.
“We are so happy to be home,” State Rep. Holly Raschein, R-Key Largo, told members of the Key West Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, when she presented a synopsis of the session during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.
Raschein outlined several bills and budget...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.