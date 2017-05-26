Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Man to plead guilty in child porn case
A Florida Keys man accused of possessing and distributing child pornography on a laptop computer will plead guilty in federal court in Miami next month.
David Mira, 31, faces one count of distribution of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and one count of possession of visual depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
