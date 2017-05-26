Man waving and firing gun arrested
STOCK ISLAND — A 20-year-old convict accused of waving and firing a handgun late Wednesday afternoon was arrested, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.
Ashley Avilmar of Stock Island was charged with improper exhibition of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Sheriff’s dispatchers received reports just before...
