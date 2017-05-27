Boca Chica airfield busy heading into June

The bulk of the Navy’s Carrier Air Wing 1 is roaring in and out of Boca Chica Field and will fly into early June as part of the required air-to-air training needed for battle group deployment.
That means roughly 500 aviators and maintenance crews will also be in town, including an Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit that will be training around Truman Harbor.
