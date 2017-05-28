Upchurch continuing legacy through Lady 'Canes program

Through 12 seasons of girls lacrosse, the Coral Shores High School program has built quite a resume of players for the next generation of Lady ‘Canes to follow in their footsteps.
This year’s senior captain Emma Upchurch is among those now on the Hurricanes’ lacrosse Mount Rushmore as she completed her final season with 126 career points with 109 goals, 17 a...
