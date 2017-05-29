1828: Congress passed a bill establishing a territorial or federal court at Key West under the title of the Superior Court of the Southern Judicial District of the Territory of Florida.
1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4:40 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.37...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.