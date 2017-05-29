Upper Keys smugglers set for trial in June

Five people indicted allegedly involved in a heroin and migrant smuggling operation from the Bahamas that was stymied in April by federal agents will go to trial in June.
U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez scheduled a trial date for June 19 at the federal courthouse in Key West on Simonton Street for David Menejia Manso, Andre George Headley, Leabert Desmond...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.