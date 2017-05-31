Group proposes own plans for senior center

UPPER KEYS — If a local group has its way, the courthouse will eventually become a thriving senior center.

At its first public meeting last week, the visioning group petitioning Monroe County for a bigger and better elderly facility in the Upper Keys showcased what it would like to see developed. Their plans included transforming the current courthouse building, following redevelopment of the county's government complex on Plantation Key, into an active senior center.

“We want to make this into something that the other areas of the [Florida] Keys want,” group member Betsy Baste said at the May 25 meeting.

Draft plans show the two-story building as a senior center with such amenities as an auditorium, fitness room, arts and crafts room, café and kitchen, social services office, computer room, sewing room and reading room, among other features.

County officials seemed receptive to the group's proposal, but made no promises yet outside of providing help and direction going forward.

“There were really exciting ideas here and definitely some that are different for the Keys,” Monroe County Commissioner David Rice said. “I’d like to see where it goes from here.”

The group has already begun researching ways to secure private and public funds to help offset expected costs. Ultimately though, it would like to see some sort of financial partnership with the county. Rice said that is a possibility.

“We’re looking to pull from all of the community,” Baste said.

Assistant County Administrator Kevin Wilson, who heads the public works division, said the county has capital funds set aside each fiscal year for such projects, but that it’s always a competitive fight for them.

The visioning group might also be in a fight for the courthouse building when it becomes available.

The Florida Keys Community College expressed interest earlier this year in possibly using that space for its Upper Keys campus. The higher learning center currently holds classes at Coral Shores High School, but it has been looking for a standalone location for the past couple of years.

Wilson, at the meeting last week, said he’s not had any recent talks with the college regarding that idea.

Either way, use of the courthouse building by an outside group is still at least three to five years out. The county is planning to use the space for offices and storage while the new courthouse and jail is being built.

“We don’t know exactly what is or isn’t possible right now,” said former Plantation Key School principal Sandi Bisceglia, who heads the visioning group. “It’s a real big chessboard [the new government complex], but in the meantime we have a chance to expand on all of these ideas.”

What is certain, though, is that the county has preliminary plans to relocate the government complex's current senior center, also known as the AARP building, to another location a few miles north. Its services, which include providing meals, are to be moved to the old Tavernier school site on Georgia Avenue.

The county earmarked more than $500,000 in April to renovate the roughly 80-year-old building that also previously served as a hurricane shelter and health facility before sitting vacant for the last 11 years.

