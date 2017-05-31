Superintendent reflects on first six months at park

SOUTH DADE — Biscayne National Park Superintendent Margaret Goodro is halfway through her first year on the job. In November, she replaced Brian Carlstrom as manager of the roughly 173,000-acre park that sees an estimated half-million visitors a year.

Goodro’s experience in park services goes back almost 25 years. She has worked as a ranger at North Cascades National Park in Washington, her home state; Glacier National Park in Montana; and Yosemite National Park in California. She was previously superintendent of Lake Clark National Park and Preserve in Alaska.

This is her first stint overseeing a park on the east coast. The park preserves Biscayne Bay and its offshore barrier reefs.

“I’ve had a lot of work in managing areas with water-based activities,” said Goodro, who lives in Key Largo.

She described her current job as a balancing act of providing a great visitor experience while protecting important resources.

She discussed some of the initial challenges she has faced since taking over the park.

One of her major obstacles is securing funding to replace the older, deteriorating facilities on the property. She said it’s the biggest improvement needed at the park. This includes the fleet of vessels her staff uses on a daily basis to patrol the waters.

Another challenge Goodro spoke of is the lack of contact her staff has with boaters in federal jurisdiction — 95 percent of the park is on the water. She said finding a way to better combat the lack of interaction is key to maintaining a healthy ecosystem.

“We don’t have the opportunity to educate all of these people,” Goodro said. “And they need to know the boundary of the law.”

So Goodro has been making the rounds since coming aboard to speak to South Florida groups about regulations at the park. This includes boating and fishing clubs, among others.

The park is host to a range of habitats including shoreline mangroves, islands and coral reef tracts. It’s also home to 16 different endangered species such as the Schaus’ swallowtail butterfly and the hawksbill sea turtle.

In January, the park had a soft opening of its new Biscayne Institute program. It is still finishing up the related website and plans to have an official launch soon. While the idea of the program predates Goodro, she speaks highly of where it’s at so far and where she hopes to grow it to.

“It allows park visitors without a boat to get an in-depth look at what all we offer,” Goodro said.

The program, similar to ecotourism, offers half- and full-day guided tours that focus on education and recreational aspects of the park. Among other things, they include paddling and snorkeling opportunities. Goodro is confident it will get more visitors out in the park than ever before.

“It’s really for people without boats. It gives them more opportunities to experience the park,” Goodro said. “It gives them an in-depth look at what they can’t see from land.”

Ultimately, she hopes her time at the park allows her to teach the community how to properly protect the resources so they are here for generations to come.

