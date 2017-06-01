1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Woke at 4 a.m. and found it was raining slightly and did not walk, bathed. At 7:35 a.m., barometer 29.54, thermometer 83, wind southeast 3, clouds 10. Went up home about 10 a.m. and remained all day reading Harpers. Clouds all day with some light rain squalls. The Sloop of War Cyane went to sea in the forenoon. Wind...

