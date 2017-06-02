1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 7:40 a.m. barometer 29.52, thermometer 82, wind east northeast 3, clouds 7. Read American Scientific Discovery. P.M. Siesta and at Alexander Patterson’s.

1909: The schooner Edward W. Mudock arrived from Rockport, Maine, with the last...