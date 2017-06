No. 89 is in the bag for Bill Welzien, who completed his most recent 12-mile trek around Key West in 5 hours and 59 minutes on May 26.

Accompanied by Doug Weeks as the support kayaker, Welzien began the swim at 7:37 in the morning and was welcomed by 84.5 degree water temperatures. He would take 64,585 strokes to swim around the island (an average of 27 strokes per minute) wi...