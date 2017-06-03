Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Man killed in Big Pine fire identified
Memorial today at Looe Key Tiki Bar
BY ADAM LINHARDT Citizen Staff
alinhardt@keysnews.com

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office on Friday identified the 71-year-old Big Pine Key man killed in a house fire on May 11 as Barry Michael Brown, formerly of Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Deputies and firefighters responded to the 9 p.m. fire at 31096 Avenue B and found Brown inside, said Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Becky Herrin. 

The state F...

For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.
More Florida Keys Headlines
N.C. man to plead in alleged hate crime
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Cudjoe deep well operational
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Church appeals board ruling on wine store
Saturday, June 3, 2017
Key West shares its proud symbol
Friday, June 2, 2017
Woman pleads not guilty in fatal crash
Friday, June 2, 2017
Poker Run permit to go before city
Friday, June 2, 2017
Available Only in the Electronic Edition
Governor spares Keys projects
Saturday, June 3, 2017 -
Garage proposal met with opposition
Friday, June 2, 2017 -
Planning OKs halt on pot dispensaries
Thursday, June 1, 2017 -
Question: To build or not to build
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 -
Group proposes own plans for senior center
Wednesday, May 31, 2017 -
IN MEMORIAL
Tuesday, May 30, 2017 -