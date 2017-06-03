Student body prez to pay motorcycle owners $13K
KEY WEST — The University of Florida student body president charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief in March after he drunkenly pushed over motorcycles in Old Town during spring break has to pay the bike owners nearly $13,000 in restitution, according to the State Attorney’s Office.
William Smith Meyers, 22, was sentenced to pre-trial intervention, a commo...
