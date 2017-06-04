Dr. Doug Mader's - "To Your Pet's Health"

Hurricane preparedness tips for pet owners, Part II

Part I of Pet Hurricane tips was published in last week’s edition of The Citizen. This week provides a list that you should keep with your hurricane kit.

Monroe County shelters allow pets in the shelters during Category 1 and 2 storms. One Miami shelter allows pets, but does not allow pit bulls.

In general:

• Have enough p...