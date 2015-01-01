Before moving to Key West and taking up writing, Rusty Hodgdon graduated from Boston University School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree and then spent over twenty years practicing law in the Boston area. He started as a public defender but eventually owned his own firm. As a Keys resident, Hodgdon has served as President of the Key West Mystery Writers Guild. This latest novel, “Selfie” was awarded the Florida Keys Council of the Arts Guild Award.

“Selfie” reminds me very much of “The Phantom Writer”, a 2015 Rusty Hodgdon novel which I reviewed. In “Selfie” he has continued the formula he understands well, the workings of the modern legal system. As with the last Hodgdon book I read, “Selfie” reminded me of Erle Stanley Gardner’s “Perry Mason” series, which set the modern standard in murder trial novels. Gardner, himself a former California attorney, wrote the 80-volume Perry Mason series about what he also knew best, criminal trials. Another feature of Gardner’s writing was that he never felt he had to use three words when one would do and rarely let his books unnecessarily bog down while he went off on tangents which did not enhance the main story-line. Hodgdon’s frill-less style keeps his stories moving along as well.

“Selfie” is narrated in the first person by the protagonist, Key West attorney Sam Harris. The book begins when a young girl is raped and murdered off the Bridal Path near Key West’s Salt Flats. She is the daughter of Key West Police detective Jerry Lathrop. Bob Wilson, a casual acquaintance of Harris’, is questioned by the police. He is soon arrested for the crime in what on the surface appears to be an open-and-shut case. The court assigns his defense to the at first reluctant Sam Harris. Despite the overwhelming evidence against Wilson, Harris is determined to provide Wilson the best legal representation he is capable of. This infuriates Lathrop, and he begins to give Harris a hard time. Other member’s of the police force rally around one of their own and look for opportunities to intimidate Harris as well. Then some selfie pictures taken by Wilson make Harris start to think that maybe he is innocent after all. Harris recruits some of his friends and associates including his part-time girlfriend Janine Williams to try to bring out the truth and see that justice is done. Because much of his case is built on things and people which may or may not be admissible in court, Harris is forced to play a cat-and-mouse game with overly zealous prosecutor, Dan Thompson. Much of the book takes place in the court room as Harris tries to peel back the layers of lies and expose what really happened. As in an Earle Stanley Gardner story, the real culprit turns out to be someone no one suspects.

Any further comments on my part will only ruin the plot for the reader, so I will refrain from saying more. The 231 page book is a quick read, and it contains a lot of local color. Hodgdon seems to have found a formula which works well for him and also did for me.

Reviewed by David Beckwith, author of the Will and Betsy Black adventure series.