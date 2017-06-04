Robin Robinson

Feisty randia is a long-term survivor

The determined randia (Randia aculeate) is a little known shrub that resides on forest edges and in sunny pinelands with a tenacious hold. He is evergreen, soaking up as much sun as he can through the leafy canopy of larger trees.

He fights for his space with thorns that emanate from the base of each leaf. His leathery leaves are extremely variable probably to keep enemies fr...