The Bottom Line
Foundation welcomes new board member
Joe A. Catarineau, J.D., CPA, has joined the Board of Directors of the Florida Keys History and Discovery Foundation. The nonprofit organization formed in 2013 to develop and operate the Florida Keys History & Discovery Center in Islamorada.
Catarineau was born and raised in Miami and attended college at Georgia Southern Univer...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.