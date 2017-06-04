Florida Keys Business Briefs
The Monroe County Coalition in the Keys is offering a free, 90-minute, county-wide training course to members of the food and beverage industry, including discussion of Florida law and checking ID cards.
For information, call executive director Susan Moore at 305-849-5929.
To schedule training north of Mile Marker 50, call Mark Pacho at 305-522-3375, south of Mile Mar...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.