Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Poker Run, not parking garage, to highlight meeting
Issues with bus stops, motorcycles and roadways will be heard at the Key West City Commission meeting on Tuesday, but the agenda carries no mention of parking garages.
A vote on the proposal to build parking garages at 609 Greene St. and 616 Simonton St. was scheduled for the meeting but was withdrawn by sponsor Richard Payne, who will seek to set a date for a public workshop on th...
