LOWER KEYS
KEYS announces cost adjustment
Keys Energy Services customers will experience a 5.9 percent increase in their June energy bills, as a result of increased energy costs, if their usage remains the same as May.
“While the cost per kilo-watt hour may be increasing, your overall bill does not have to increase if you implement some simple conservation measures,” said KEYS General Manager and CEO Lynn...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.