LEDA GRODSKY SEIGAL

Leda Grodsky Seigal passed away on June 1, 2017. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, on May 14, 1934, to Yetta and Alvin Grodsky.

A rebel from the start, Leda grew up to be strong-willed and a free spirit. Throughout her life she had many careers including the beauty industry, real estate, retail clothing, antiques and vintage clothing. She enjoyed...