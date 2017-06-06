Fire ravages Marathon marina, closes U.S. 1
“It looked like a war zone.”
That’s how Carlos Seafood Inc. and Vaca Key Marina owner Carlos Berdeal Jr. described a 2:30 a.m. Monday fire that closed U.S. 1 for hours in both directions and destroyed four commercial lobster boats, a nearby home and more than 20,000 wooden traps as well as forklifts and other equipment.
In all, the damage could...
