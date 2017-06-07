Two hurt in U.S. 1 crashes
An 88-year-old Hobe Sound woman was airlifted Monday afternoon to Miami after two vehicles struck each other head-on on U.S. 1 in Islamorada, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
A southbound 2017 Nissan Rogue driven by Lokesh Paduchuri, 24, of Webster, New York, swerved in the northbound lane at Mile Marker 79 at noon to avoid rear-ending another vehicle, acc...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.