Commission postpones Poker Run vote
Officials: More must be done to alleviate concerns
The fate of the 45th annual Phil Peterson’s Poker Run remains up in the air after the Key West City Commission postponed a vote on the issue to allow organizers time to iron out concerns surrounding the event.
The board voted 5-1 (Commissioner Billy Wardlow was absent) to postpone a vote to the June 20 meeting, with several board members stressing the need for a local organ...
