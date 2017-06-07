Emotions flare over private contract

ISLAMORADA — A councilwoman’s request to revisit a vote that approved an affordable housing agreement between the village and a boat retail store caused tensions to rise during last Thursday’s meeting.

Councilwoman Cheryl Meads said an agreement for West Marine to build affordable housing as a requirement for village approval of the company’s new retail store on Upper Matecumbe Key needed to be re-reviewed now that, what she called, new information had come to light.

She was referring to a private contract in which West Marine agreed to pay Councilman Chris Sante, a developer, $200,000 to build four housing units. According to the contract, Sante received a $5,000 down payment roughly two weeks before the development agreement was approved.

“It changes my vote,” Meads said. “Once you see it, you’ll understand.”

The agreement between the village and West Marine was approved in March. Sante recused himself from the vote. It passed unanimously, but Meads now says she would have voted in opposition had she known about the private contract.

She also recently called for Sante to step down from the council, saying he, as a builder, stands to benefit financially by shaping the village’s affordable housing and development policies.

Meads pointed out that West Marine could have paid $104,000 into the village’s affordable housing fund in lieu of contracting to build four units, but staff said that route can only be taken when all options to build are exhausted.

“It’s better to take $104,000 than get four units?” Councilman Mike Forster questioned Meads.

Planning Director Cheryl Cioffari said private contracts, such as Sante’s agreement with West Marine, aren’t typically included in council agenda paperwork. She added that the village’s only concern in the matter is that West Marine met the affordable housing requirement, which they exceeded. They were required to only build 2.5 units.

“It’s irrelevant who builds it,” Mayor Jim Mooney said. “And they exceeded units [required to build].”

“You want affordable housing built, right?” Councilwoman Deb Gillis directed toward Meads, who has been a proponent of such housing.

Cioffari suggested going forward that private contracts be included in paperwork submitted to the council, but Mooney emphatically opposed it.

“It’s not your business,” Mooney said to the board.

Ultimately, the vote to bring back the West Marine matter died 2-2. Despite his earlier comments, Mooney agreed to go along with Meads’ request. Forster, citing Meads’ opposition to one of his items, sided with Gillis in opposing revisiting the matter. Sante recused himself from the vote.

Also at the meeting, the board voted unanimously to reject a resolution calling on the Coast Guard to reduce the number of Snake Creek Bridge openings from once an hour during the day to once every two hours. First proffered by Forster as a once every three hours idea, he later revised the proposal for reconsideration. Both were met with criticism by a handful of commercial boaters and Venetian Shores residents who regularly use the drawbridge.

“I’m sorry I brought it up, but I think it needed to be vetted,” Forster said preceding the vote.

Traffic data that showed the number of boats requiring an opening steadily declining since 2014 helped sway the board’s final decision.

Other items at the Thursday meeting included:

• Approval to revisit and revote on a lot swap ordinance. Meads was the lone dissenter. Forster requested the item be reheard after he served as the swing vote opposing it last month. He said it was a mistake that was caused from heavy medication from recent oral surgery.

• Discussion of implementing restrictions at White Marlin Beach on Lower Matecumbe Key. Local boaters have complained about the activities of a small few there that play loud music and drink heavily, among other things. Mooney said the village would further research the issue.

• Approval of a stop sign to be placed at the intersection of Gulfview and El Capitan drives on Lower Matecumbe Key. The decision comes after a couple of months of complaints by Port Antigua residents of constant speeders in the area.

• Appointment by Sante of attorney Lesley Rhyne to the Local Planning Agency.

• Announcement of the retirement of Director of Parks and Recreation and Marine Services John Sutter. His last day will be July 29.

The next board meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. June 22 at the Founders Park Community Room.

