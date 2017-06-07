Flea market vendors get eviction notice

KEY LARGO — Island Market shopkeepers have officially been given notice to vacate the premises by month’s end.

Both indoor and outdoor vendors were told by Michael Cavallaro, who serves as a liaison between the vendors and property owner IMC Equity, to pack up their wares and move out.

Alice Hoeft, who owns Key Largo Outdoor Furniture inside the 10,000-square-foot building behind the Dollar Tree, was left a bit stunned. She knew this was coming given the owner’s redevelopment plans, but she thought the tenants would be given more time.

The Free Press first reported on the proposed redevelopment last July and the final plans were OK’d by the Monroe County Planning Commission in February.

Plans call for the Dollar Tree to remain and a new 5,000-square-foot retail building and a 3,116-square-foot McDonald’s restaurant with a drive-through to be added to the mile marker 101 property, all with parking and landscaping.

In March, Oscar Fiallos, director of leasing and property management for IMC Equity Group, told the Free Press that tenants would be given at least two months’ notice to vacate the premises, which fell short by about 15 days. He also said it would be June before he could put a timeline on construction.

“The timetable came on us a little bit faster than what I was expecting,” Fiallos said last week. “Time is money and we are on a tight timetable. We had given them a little more than 30 days’ notice, we did the best we could. We would have loved to have given them more notice. As hard as I try to please everyone, it’s just not always feasible to make everyone happy. It doesn’t always work that way.”

Fiallos expects construction to begin soon. “We wouldn’t let the building sit idle for no reason,” he added.

Hoeft said the notice was given out haphazardly. Some were alerted and others knew nothing at all, including herself.

“We were hoping that we’d have a year, but we were hoping for four or five months at least. We didn’t know what was going on. We had a really bad landlord. This is embarrassing what’s happened to us. People think we are going out of business,” Hoeft said.

But Hoeft plans on moving. She’s leased outdoor space in the median at mile marker 97.8 directly next to Sal’s Ballyhoo’s. She plans to build an outdoor furniture garden and to continue servicing her commercial accounts, such as Snook’s and Playa Largo. She said homeowners can still order furniture from her.

As for moving, she said, “It’s not an easy thing to do. We didn’t even have a chance to hold a blow-out sale.”

Ruth Couturier has been in the market since it originally opened. As an artist, she said she loved selling her artwork there and that it had been a great venue.

She said she is moving her large inventory of books and art to a storage unit in Florida City. She isn’t sure about her plans after that.

“I’ve been packing for a few days now. I took the day off yesterday, I was worn out. I thought I’d have more time,” Couturier said.

Sashi Luna and Joe Renta just opened a business at the market in March. Luna subleased from Hoeft and thought she’d have a year to be there. The small eatery, Chef Joe Renta’s Snacks and Wraps, has already found a storefront at mile marker 106 next to the Chevron gas station.

“We are one of the luckier ones” Luna said. Renta added, “Everyone here has been nice to us. We are a tight-knit group, like a family here.”

Steve Corey, owner of NIT Apparel next to the fruit vendors, lamented the property owner’s decision to replace local vendors with national chains.

“Key Largo is changing so much,” he said. “We are losing our character and I, for one, sure won’t be eating any fast food here.”

Corey said he is excited to be relocating to the Tower of Pizza plaza, where several other of the market’s vendors have already relocated, but he isn’t looking forward to moving his inventory.

