1856: William Hackley recorded in his diary: Rose at 4 a.m. and walked on the beach, returned home and bathed. At 8 a.m., barometer 29.52, thermometer 88, wind calm, clouds 9. Wrote up the libel and gave it to Samuel Douglas to answer. Capt. Powell called about 7 and sat half an hour when I went down to the boat with him and ca...

