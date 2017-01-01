The Studios of Key West recently announced this year’s winners of the Robert Frost Poetry Contest for children and teens.

Students were recognized at a ceremony and poetry reading in early June at The Studios of Key West, and the event included merit awards, certificates and prizes.

Frost (1874-1963) won four Pulitzer Prizes for his poetry, and wintered for many years at the garden cottage of the Heritage House.

Through funds established by the Jeane and Jessie Porter Fund at the Community Foundation of the Florida Keys, the contest for children and teenagers was created in his honor, and nurtures and develops the interest of budding poets.

The winners in the 13-18 age group were: first place, Lauren Hancock, 13, “Baking Blues;” second place, Marsella Munoz, 13, “The News;” and third place, Taylor Lariz, 14, “The Lonesome Beach.” Honorable mentions went to Ryan Gage, 13, “Poetry Project,” Lyla Mae Zinn, 13, “Reflection in the Cat,” Elisabeth Bendall, 13, “The Seasons of War” and Emily Bracher, 13, “Just a Pencil.”

The winners is 6-12 age group were: first place, Ali Johnston, 12, “The Quiet Summer Sea;” second place, Elizabeth Schult, 12, “Me and My Jump Rope;” and third place, Wesley Hazzard, 12, “The Life of a Writer.” Honorable mentions went to Luna Rodriguez, 12, “A Military Child,” Taylor Gibson, 9, “My Sister,” Beau Bender, 8, “The Feeling Poem” and Leyla Atilla, 8, “Picture Day.”

The winning poems can be found online at https://tskw.org/announcing-the-winners-of-the-2017-robert-frost-poetry-....