Cops: Man stole BMW from tow lot

KEY LARGO — A 47-year-old man accused of stealing a BMW from a tow lot was arrested early Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Pablo Portal, of Key Largo, was charged with felony grand theft of a motor vehicle, felony larceny and misdemeanor driving with no driver license.

A deputy sitting at Mile Marker 99.5 about 4 a.m....