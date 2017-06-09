Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Man paralyzed in dive to get nearly $11 million
A tourist who is paralyzed from the neck down after diving into shallow water from a pier at the Sunset Tiki Bar and Grille at the Galleon Resort and Marina on Front Street settled with both the resort and the bar for $10.75 million Wednesday night.
Massachusetts-resident Bernard J. Barlow III, who was 40 at the time of the incident in 2015, accused those two businesses of b...
