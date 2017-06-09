KEY WEST
St. Leo graduates 43
St. Leo University Key West Center held its 2017 commencement ceremony recently at the Doubletree Resort.
Forty-three graduates received either their associate of arts, bachelor’s or master’s degrees, as United States Coast Guard member Seth Gross presented a moving and sincere valedictory address to an audience of parents, spouses, fellow military, guest...
