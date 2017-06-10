KEY WEST
Library offers summer reading program
The Key West Library is offering a five-week summer reading program for children starting June 24.
The free program offers a different activity for children every Saturday starting at 1 p.m. Participants are encouraged to pick up a reading log during the week, which can be turned in for prizes.
The program kicks off with the library’s book fair on Sa...
