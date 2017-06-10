Health

Health Notebook

HIV TESTING — KEY WEST

• Gordon Rollins Center, 1434 Kennedy Drive, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., appointments are strongly urged. 305-296-6196.

• Florida Department of Health in Monroe County, Gato Building, 1100 Simonton St., walk-in Monday and Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. 305-809-5664 or 305-809-5...