'Fins snag FHSAA honors for integrity

J.W. Cooke's - "Home Field Advantage"
Every summer The Citizen’s Senior Spotlight questions the athletes to which skills are learned while playing sports. At Marathon High this year, many of the answers had to deal with teamwork and demonstrating sportsmanship on the field of play.
The Florida High School Athletic Association, as well as many of the Dolphins’ opponents, took notice of the high quality of at...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.