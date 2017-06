Keys Homes

Rooms With a View

By Barbara Bowers Citizen Columnist

Donna and Bob Harvey’s home has rooms with a view; indeed, second only to providing shelter these rooms are all about the view. Through the glass walls in the living room and in the master suite, unending shades of blue-on-blue water fill their condominium at 1500 Atlantic Boulevard.

“Even when you walk through the front door, there’s a full oceanfront view,”...