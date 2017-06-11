Robin Robinson
How much does a tree affect your life?
By Robin Robinson Citizen Columnist
A grant was obtained by Key West’s Sustainability Department from the Florida Forest Service for a GPS to be taken of the street trees in approximately 80 percent of Key West. The canopy cover was approximately 31 percent. That is quite a tidy number in comparison with other cities. The GPS did not count trees in homeowner’s yards.
Other cities in the last 20 year...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.