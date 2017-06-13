Florida Keys News - Key West Citizen
Alleged shooter seeks immunity again
Gov. signs bill changing defense law
Lawyers for a Sugarloaf Key man charged with multiple counts of attempted murder stemming from an Old Town shooting last year moved fast over the weekend to take advantage of a change to the state’s controversial Stand Your Ground law.
Judge Wayne Miller in February shot down 34-year-old Derek Michael David’s attempt to use the controversial self-defense law...
For the complete article, please pick up a copy of The Citizen for this day or purchase this day's electronic edition at http://secure.floridakeys.com/keysnews/enews. Home Delivery & Electronic Edition subscibers to The Citizen may access this article, once logged in to keysnews.com, at no charge. If you forget your password, please call us at 305-292-7777, ext. 4.